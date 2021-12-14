It was former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee who, several years ago, denounced imposing plans for a “social experiment” on the American military. He was responding on NBC to a question about handling transgender troops in the ranks.

Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.

“The purpose of the military is to kill people and break things. It’s not to transform the culture by trying out some ideas that some people think would make us a different country and more diverse,” he said.

He condemned the idea of having such a “social experiment” imposed on soldiers and sailors, and he was criticized for his perspective at the time.

Now a new Free Beacon report explains how the pendulum now has swung to the opposite end of its arc, with Joe Biden’s nominee to be vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff telling the Senate he looks forward to imposing “gender advisers” on America’s defenders.

“The role of a gender adviser is a way to attack a very significant issue, and if confirmed, I look forward to leveraging those advisers who can make me think better and smarter about the issues that you raise,” said Adm. Christopher Grady said. “So I look forward to, if confirmed, understanding that ecosystem and helping advance that cause going forward again.”

He described those advisers as critical for the success of America’s combat troops.

He was responding to a question from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., about how he would implement “women, peace, and security” legislation.

The report explained the Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017 “required the Department of Defense to require training in ‘security initiatives that specifically addresses the importance of meaningful participation by women’ and to develop ‘effective strategies and best practices for ensuring meaningful participation by women.’”

The Free Beacon noted Grady’s agenda was in clear conflict with the opinions of those like veteran Jason Church, who earned a Purple Heart in Afghanistan.

He said those “gender advisers” are simply evidence of radicalism.

“When someone nominated to be the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says something like this, it tells me top brass is aligned with radical political elements in the country,” he told the Free Beacon. “You have people’s lives on the line. These positions aren’t about how to communicate with Afghan women, we have a diplomatic corps for that.”

Such leftist agenda points already have earned the opposition of Republicans in Congress.