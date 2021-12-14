It used to be that the fascist far left would project their natural authoritarianism on the pro-freedom right. They still try to invert reality with their absurd misinformation efforts, but it’s becoming even more obvious to everyone that they are acting in the guise of modern-day Nazis. A case in point is the national socialist media’s oracle of wisdom, Mr. Science himself Dr. Fauci.

During a recent interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell about vaccine mandates, the good doctor went full authoritarian decreeing that the “communal good” “supersede(d) individual choices”. Very much like the phrase: the common good before individual good [ or Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz in the original German]. Fuhrer Fauci said in the interview that he would prefer that people “voluntarily get the vaccine”, but if they aren’t going to do that, then they have to do things for the “communal good”. Here’s a Newsflash, for all you anti-liberty leftists out there, when you don’t have an individual choice, there isn’t a way to voluntarily do something. If the government is in control of individual choice, liberty no longer exists.

As the commentary from MRCTV makes clear, this isn’t about the vaccine. This is about a government that can make you get it, for the “common good”. Because authoritarianism is nothing but a slippery slope. As we have repeatedly stated, if this were truly an emergency, they would have shut down the southern border to the illegal invasion.

If we let them control us with this fascism from the far-left, we won’t get it back. If it’s COVID today, it will be something else tomorrow. Indications are that the ‘pandemic’ is burning itself out. So a new ‘emergency’ will have to arrive on the scene before too long. Perhaps another pandemic of an old standby or the sudden panic for the climate change or gun violence crisis. Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left have discovered a new winning formula: serious crisis plus election equals victory. They aren’t about to give up on it just because they are running short on emergencies, they will just come up with a new way of instilling fear and winning elections.

