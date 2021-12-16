A Colorado public school has resurrected segregation, scheduling a play night for “families of color” in the name of “equity,” according to a report from BizPacReview.

In violation of Colo. Const. art. IX, sec. 8: "nor shall any distinction or classification of pupils be made on account of race or color." https://t.co/W3jmTUpPQK — Dave Kopel (@davekopel) December 14, 2021

It was Critical Race Theory researcher and writer Christopher Rufo who found out about the event, called online a “Families of Color Playground Night.”

He warned, on social media, “Denver Public Schools now promoting racially-segregated playtime—for ‘equity.’

“According to Centennial Elementary staff, this event was organized by the school’s ‘Dean of Culture,’ Nicole Tembrock. The event was cancelled due to COVID protocols, but they plan to reschedule in the new year.” he explained.

Dave Kopel, a law professor at the University of Denver, said under the Colorado Constitution, it actually is illegal to hold such events, as that document states “Nor shall any distinction or classification of pupils be made on account of race or color.”

The report explained Rufo actually found the event is a monthly activity at Centennial Elementary.

The school’s website describes Tembrock as, “Nicole continues to enjoy being a part of the Centennial community! She has worked in the field of education in various capacities. She has working in the areas of school culture, community building, social/emotional learning and youth development. She served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic. Ms. Tembrock earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communications and psychology from the University of Denver and a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Regis University. Outside of work, Nicole enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially in the outdoors! Her kids both attended Centennial and now are in middle and high school.”

BizPacReview commented, “The event that purports to fight racial tensions, inequality, and the effects of past segregation instead confoundingly implements more segregation. Segregation seems to have come full circle and the left is once again implementing it at schools and in other areas of society as some sort of payback for past wrongs.”

A long list of commenters on social media were outraged, with one stating, “This is absolute insanity.”

Another snarked, “Are bathrooms and water fountains next? Lunchrooms?”

