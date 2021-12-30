A man who has decided to portray himself as female, and has been competing on the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s swim team after several years on the men’s team, already has caused disruptions in the sport.
Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.
It was reported that an official with USA Swimming resigned in protest over the new agenda from Lia Thomas, who competed as a male for three years before identifying and competing as a woman.
He also has destroyed a long list of women’s records for swim events.
WND columnist Dennis Prager said, “Perhaps the most obvious moral and intellectual absurdity of all is the notion that Lia Thomas, a member of the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s swim team, won fairly in the team’s recent meet against the Cornell University women’s swim team.”
“You see, Lia Thomas was a man until two years ago, when he announced that she is really a woman.”
He explained, “Now, neither I nor most fair-minded people care if Lia Thomas considers herself a woman. Many of us are even prepared to refer to Lia as ‘she’ – especially if she dresses, acts and looks like a woman. (For the record, most people who watch Lia’s interview online and did not know that Lia claims to be a woman would assume that they are watching a man.) But no fair-minded person can accept that Lia should be allowed to join a women’s swim team and compete against female teammates and against other women’s swim teams.”
Now Thomas’ disruptions have extended to members of the school’s women’s team. The Daily Mail explained swimmers on the team “were so upset over the advantages of transgender teammate Lia Thomas they considered boycotting their final home meet of the season.”
But they fear being labeled if they conduct any protest.
A source told the publication, “They’ve been ignored by both Penn and the NCAA, and there is a feeling among some of the girls that they should make some sort of statement, seize the opportunity while they have a spotlight on them to make their feelings about the issue known.”
The team has discussed protesting the Jan. 8 event, but decided against a boycott “for fear that it would keep them out of the Ivy League championship, where the team’s top 17 swimmers – out of a total of 41 – will compete in February.”
“They’re reluctant to jeopardize their opportunity to make the elite Ivy League squad,” the paper said the source reported.
The source told the Daily Mail Thomas likely will blow away the competition, but that the crowd probably will cheer more for the second-place finisher than for Thomas.
Teammates have spoken, but only anonymously, about their frustrations of having Thomas in the competition.
They cited the final home meet, which traditionally is supposed to be recognition for all the seniors.
The event will be, a source reported, like recent meets, where “Lia will finish and nobody will give a s—. Then when the first biological female finishes, there will be a huge eruption of applause.”
One parent said, “If it were me, I’d step up with a sign on my chest stating something like – ‘NCAA – Speak up. We need answers.’ But it’s possible the swimmers may end up doing nothing because they are so afraid to be perceived as transphobic.”
The Mail also said it learned parents of about 10 swimmers on the team are demanding the NCAA change rules that have permitted Thomas to dominate.
“At stake here is the integrity of women’s sports,” the parents told the NCAA in a letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Mail. “The precedent being set – one in which women do not have a protected and equitable space to compete – is a direct threat to female athletes in every sport. What are the boundaries? How is this in line with the NCAA’s commitment to providing a fair environment for student-athletes?”
Thomas’ agenda also has been criticized by Olympic swimming champion Nancy Hogshead-Makar, tennis great Martina Navratilova retweeted the article, tennis champ Chris Evert and others.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker