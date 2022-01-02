New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the police when he saw three men fighting during his commute to his first day on the job, according to footage of the incident.

Article by Jack Phillips from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

While waiting for a subway train and talking to reporters on Saturday, Adams, a Democrat, saw three men fighting near the Kosciuszko St. J train stop in Brooklyn. He called 911 to report an “assault in progress,” footage shows.

By the time police arrived on the scene, two men had left and officers spoke to the remaining alleged offender, according to local reporters.

“Once a transit cop always a transit cop,” Adams said at around 8 a.m. when he called 911. When punches were being thrown, he said, “Here we go. I knew it was only a matter of time, that’s why I kept looking at it.”

During his campaign for mayor, Adams ran on a message that he would increase policing amid a surge in crime in New York City over the past several years.

“I ran on a very clear message: My city will not be unsafe,” he said in November. “And that is what we’re going to do. Clear plan. Putting in place a plainclothes, anti-gun unit. That will happen, and this city is going to be safe.”

Adams, himself a former NYPD officer, was sworn-in as mayor just moments after the ball dropped in Times Square on New Year’s Day on Saturday.

“Some will continue to say that we must choose between public safety and human rights, but we can have both,” he said during his first address. “That is why I am going to put more resources into stopping violent crime while I work with Commissioner Sewell to bring reform to our police department.”

But Adams was criticized by some for announcing an executive order that continued former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s policy mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for private-sector employees.

“The first Executive Order will continue the existing state of emergency orders put in place by the previous administration,” he wrote on Twitter. “The second order will extend the Key to the City order, which requires proof of vaccination for several indoor settings.”

During an interview on Sunday with ABC News, Adams suggested that he would mandate vaccines for city workers next.

“That’s our next move and decision,” he told the network. “We’re going to examine the numbers. If we feel we have to get to the place of making that mandatory, we’re going to do that. But we’re encouraging them to do it now.”

Will 2022 Be the End of America-First News Outlets? Things are looking grim for conservative and population news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from sites like ours. But that narrative isn’t entirely true. It’s not the advertisers themselves who are complaining for the most part. It’s the ad networks who are “woke” and authoritarian that are actually taking down the ads. Certain topics are anathema for the ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker