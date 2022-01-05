To paraphrase Pam Halpert from The Office – You don’t blame the child for knocking over the drink from the table, you blame yourself for placing the cup too close to the edge. That’s what Democrats did in 2020. They knew Joe Biden was going to be a gigantic disaster, yet they still ran with him as their nominee. And now we’re all suffering the consequences, whether or not some people are willing to admit it. Joe Biden has spent 95 of his 348 days President on vacation, mostly in Delaware. That equates to a quarter of the Biden regime’s first […]

Read the rest of this story here: trendingpolitics.com

