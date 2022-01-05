Senators Review FBI Report Ahead Of Vote On Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination A third aide to Vice President Kamala Harris is heading for the exit amid claims of dysfunction within the veep’s office. Vincent Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has quit to take on a new job on Capitol Hill, CNBC reported Wednesday. He left to join the Congressional Black Caucus, which is headed by Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), which certainly appears to be less than a lateral move. He is the latest top staffer to leave the veep’s office amid reports that Harris is a “bully” […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com

