AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana What exactly is Chuck Schumer doing? That’s the big question that’s emerged in light of his push to hold a vote on blowing up the filibuster. Ostensibly, he’s doing so in order to pass “voting rights” and save our “democracy” by having the federal government rig the 2022 election . But is that really his plan here? I ask that because it’s been obvious since his “dear colleagues” letter was released that he doesn’t have the votes. Last night, Joe Manchin said he’s not on board . Now, Kyrsten Sinema has weighed in, letting it be […]

Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com

