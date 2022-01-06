Marc Elias / PHOTO: Associated Press The Left is planning to survive the 2022 midterms by disqualifying as “insurrectionists” any Republican member of Congress who doubted the results of the 2020 election of President Joe Biden, according to Breitbart . Democrats hope to “use a provision of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment that was crafted to disqualify former Confederates or anyone who ‘shall have engaged in insurrection’ . . . from holding federal office,” Breitbart reported. The key player in the effort is liberal lawfare attorney Marc Elias , the notorious architect of the Steele Dossier and Democrats’ “best Election-stealing lawyer,” […]

Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker