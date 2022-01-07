Coronavirus State triage policies cite FDA guidance to justify allocating care based on race Reuters In New York , racial minorities are automatically eligible for scarce COVID-19 therapeutics, regardless of age or underlying conditions. In Utah , “Latinx ethnicity” counts for more points than “congestive heart failure” in a patient’s “COVID-19 risk score”—the state’s framework for allocating monoclonal antibodies. And in Minnesota , health officials have devised their own “ethical framework” that prioritizes black 18-year-olds over white 64-year-olds—even though the latter are at much higher risk of severe disease. These schemes have sparked widespread condemnation of the state governments implementing […]

Read the rest of this story here: freebeacon.com

