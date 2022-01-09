AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File For much of the pandemic, the fact that millions of Americans have been driven into some level of mental instability regarding COVID-19 has been apparent. One only has to watch Joy Reid’s crackpot show to understand that the left’s fear-mongering is causing triple-vaxxed (or formerly double-vaxxed) and masked individuals to experience completely undue levels of hysteria. A few weeks ago, after news of emergency rooms being clogged up with fully vaxxed individuals seeking COVID tests broke, I wrote a piece entitled “ The Collective Chickens of the Collective Psychosis of COVID Hysteria Come Home to Roost […]

Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker