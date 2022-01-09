Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite On Friday, a three-judge federal appeals court panel signaled that they will keep Texas’ near-total abortion ban in place for the timebeing. The law at the center of the lawsuit, S.B. 8, bans abortions in Texas after fetal heartbeat detection. The law allows private citizens to pursue legal action against anyone who provides an illegal abortion or aids or abets an illegal abortion. Those who successfully bring lawsuits under S.B. 8 can receive $10,000.As reported by Politico, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals indicated that it’s likely to let the Texas Supreme Court rule on […]

