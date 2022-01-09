Hollywood leftist Judd Apatow is known for exemplifying the mindset of the Democrat Party and progressives in general. That’s why his call for government to censor Fox News was so Apatow apropos and why it was initially met with cheers from fellow leftists.

Then, independent journalist Glenn Greenwald chimed in. The beatdown was so lopsided that Apatow deleted the original Tweet.

“Why doesn’t the FCC take down the license for Fox News?” he asked.

Even if we dismiss the ludicrous nature of the Tweet — Fox News doesn’t need a license that can the FCC can revoke — we cannot ignore the authoritarianism that is indicative of today’s Democrat Party. Dissenting views should simply not be allowed in the minds of leftists, so they’d prefer government solutions to just make them disappear altogether.

Greenwald’s Twitter thread is an epic “sweep the leg” moment that exposed Apatow and leftists in general:

That's all independent of the legal inanities in Apatow's demand as it pertains to the FCC's powers and the like. That's just standard ignorance. Most notable is how common it is among Dems to crave a union of state and corporate power brute censor one's political adversaries. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2022

One last point about Apatow's censorship call: many cheering liberals in reply mention the court case Fox won by arguing cable hosts aren't newscasters. They have no idea Maddow/MSNBC won with the same argument – first! – because the media ignored it:https://t.co/hknM8rXdH1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2022

Apatow, without comment, has now deleted his pro-censorship tweet. Here it is, along with a representative approving reply from blue-check liberals: pic.twitter.com/hXdIWRKv9J — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2022

There are many areas in which the left is demonstrably wrong, but free speech and freedom of thought are arguably the most egregious. It’s good to have people like Greenwald out there calling the left out for their insanity.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker