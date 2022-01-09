Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File A new report from the California Department of Education (CDE) shows that students suffered academically during the 2020-2021 school year during Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns, particularly in math. According to a report from Fox News, the results come from a student performance assessment conducted in the 2020-2021 school year when most California public school students were taking part in remote learning.Fox explained that students across the board performed poorly in math, with minority students faring worse due to limited at-home academic resources available to them during the pandemic. Minority students fared worse academically, with more than […]

