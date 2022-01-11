Some have asked why we haven’t posted many stories today. The reason is because we were moving our email newsletter to a new home on Substack. Here are the details…

I’d love to be that guy that was always ahead of the curve. Sometimes I am. We first highlighted the potential for Dominion Voting Systems to have helped steal the 2020 election with an article on November 6, days before any other conservative outlet even mentioned the word “Dominion.”

But for every scoop, I get scooped a dozen times. For every victory, I suffer many defeats. That’s part of being human, especially in the post-truth society in which we find ourselves today.

I’m late to the game on Substack, which is unfortunate because I was one of the early adopters a couple of years ago. Sadly, I inexplicably no longer have access to the email that I used to build that account, so I’m starting fresh today.

With my many web properties, there was never a need to put my writing on Substack. As much as I appreciate their adherence to freedom of speech and freedom of thought, I’ve always felt it’s best to own a property rather than “rent” space from someone.

That notion changed after getting booted by my THIRD email provider. And that’s not even counting the two that declined me before I even got started. I have a tendency to say things the powers-that-be don’t want said, whether it’s about voter fraud or vaccines, climate change or Cultural Marxism, I do not shy away from a topic just because Big Tech makes threats.

My stubborn attitude was defeated by the bans. It became too annoying to keep switching from one provider to another. It also became unfair to my email newsletter subscribers to keep moving them as well. So, here we are. I’m moving the daily newsletter to Substack in an effort to HOPEFULLY never have to move everything ever again.

The daily newsletter will always be free. I may have premium content in the future, but for now I’m perfectly happy posting links to the information American patriots need to read or hear.

God Bless America, and thank you for following me here.

jdr

