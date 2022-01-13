The Supreme Court blocked the Biden-Harris regime’s attempt to mandate vaccines for businesses with 100 employees or more on Thursday, marking an extraordinary victory for medical freedom and sending shockwaves across the business world. It was a 6-3 decision.

But not everybody was protected by the ruling as medical personnel must still be forced into vaccine slavery. According to Just The News:

The court allowed a separate policy, that requires vaccinations for most health-care workers at facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding, to stand. The court’s majority was doubtful that the administration possesses the legal authority to impose a workplace vaccine mandate.

Doubts were spreading on social media that a ruling would come down today, but the late-afternoon announcement allowed room for discussion on Friday ahead of a three-day weekend.

Early reactions on Twitter were predictable with vaxx-nannies crying foul and calling for Joe Biden to pack the supreme court while freedom-loving Americans rejoiced.

Big win on #vaccinemandates! No Biden federal mandate for private companies. Happily #SCOTUS comes through 6-3. No big deal the Court allowed mandates for federally-funded health care centers. We’ll give them a crumb if we can have the rest of the cake — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 13, 2022

Did I call it or what? 6-3 enjoining the workplace mandate, but SCOTUS upholds CMS mandate. Great day for our client @realDailyWire, which our firm was honored to represent jointly w/@ADFLegal in the 6th Circuit and the Supreme Court. Workers able to choose for themselves. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 13, 2022

BREAKING: Trump's Supreme Court justices save the U.S. Constitution from Biden's China Virus power grab. #SCOTUS — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 13, 2022

SCOTUS leaves in place the healthcare mandate, as many predicted. I think this is the right decision, a huge win and will discuss with @josh_hammer today.https://t.co/32PbIq6hfe — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 13, 2022

There is still plenty of work to be done as many companies have taken it upon themselves to mandate the jabs. But this ruling will prevent reluctant companies from being forced to comply with draconian measures.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.