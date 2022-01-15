The plummeting fortunes of the Democrat Party have rendered many progressives apoplectic. They don’t understand why the Biden-Harris regime policies aren’t working or why the Democrat majority on Capitol Hill can’t get anything passed. They see their polling numbers and most are beside themselves, masked and terrified of what’s to come.

But some are still fighting. When backed into a corner, Democrats have a tendency to go to extremes to try to maintain power. The latest move by Health and Human Services appears to be the opening volley in a desperate move to salvage the fortunes of the party ahead of the midterm elections.

Pivot shift. Just in time for the midterms no less. Watch as Democrats declare victory in defeating COVID months before the election. Restrictions will be lifted. Mask mandates gone. Just watch. https://t.co/1pwyJsSriG — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) January 15, 2022

It’s no coincidence that the documents telling hospitals to stop reporting Covid-19 deaths were dropped on January 6 when many Americans were busy debunking the wild claims of the left that it was an anniversary of an “insurrection” while a few Americans were getting their daily fix of confirmation bias on CNN or MSNBC. Either way, the news was buried while media was busy covering the non-story of the January 6 mostly peaceful protests.

This was by design.

But some people noticed, and now we’re here to make sure more people know about it. Despite the incessant demands by the regime that every man, woman, and child gets vaccinated to “save lives,” they’re taking the opposite approach with recording the numbers. By telling hospitals not to report deaths, their intention is to make a steady drop in Covid statistics that will artificially point to the regime’s “successful” efforts against the pandemic.

It’s all a lie, of course, but did we expect anything less from a regime that claimed the Afghanistan withdrawal was a success and that we’re in the middle of the greatest economy in world history?

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker