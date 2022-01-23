Despite frigid temperatures, thousands of Americans showed up Sunday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to voice strong opposition to COVID-vaccine mandates.

Article by Joe Kovacs from our news partners at WND News Center with additional videos added.

“Every time you comply, you get weaker,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a featured speaker at the “Defeat the Mandates” event. “Every time you say ‘yes,’ you’re getting pushed back to a weaker position.”

“The hill that you’re going to die on is the hill you’re on right now,” he said, “and they’re coming for our children.”

Kennedy hammered the companies that manufacture the experimental vaccines being mandated in many locations worldwide, with no legal liability.

“You think they found Jesus suddenly … and they’re suddenly concerned with public health?” he said. “These are the companies that gave us the opioid crisis. These are not good citizens, these are criminal enterprises.”

He warned of what he called “turnkey totalitarianism,” as dark powers look “to control every aspect of behavior.”

“Today the mechanisms are being put in place so none of us can run and none of us can hide,” Kennedy said, warning of efforts to cut off the food supply. He stressed three points for people to memorize.

“1. Every power that government takes from us, it will never relinquish voluntarily. … They will never let it go until we make them let it go.”

“2. Every power they take from us they will ultimately abuse to the maximum extent possible.

“3. Nobody in the history of the planet has ever complied their way out of totalitarian control. … Every capitulation is a signal to the oppressors to impose new forms of torment or torture.”

Kennedy was joined by doctors who have been censored by Big Tech as they warn of the dangers of the COVID shots.

Among them was Dr. Robert Malone, one of the developers of the technology being used in today’s vaccines.

“These vaccines do not prevent omicron infection,” Malone declared. “These products cannot achieve herd immunity and stop COVID.”

“They are not completely safe and the full impact of their use remains unknown.”

“The dark winter predicted by our president and pushed by the fear-mongers in our media, is failing to materialize,” he continued.

Kyle Warner was a professional mountain biker until he was severely injured by a COVID vaccine.

“In an instant I went from winning mountain-bike racing to being bedridden,” Warner said. “This is real, people are being harmed people are losing their livelihoods and in some cases losing their lives.”

Warner challenged President Joe Biden and health officials to hold a meeting with the victims of adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccines.

“Look them in their eyes, acknowledge their suffering, admit this is real, not just rare,” Warner said. “Make the companies responsible for the damage they are causing. … to even consider requiring a vaccine that no one will stand behind is a total disgrace to the very idea of America.”

Speaking to the event electronically from the United Kingdom, Dr. Tess Lawrie of the World Council for Health urged people across America and the globe unite to fight government dictates.

“When we disconnect from each other, we are easy game,” Lawrie said. Nobody should make us do, think, learn or be anything we do not choose. We are responsible for ourselves because we are free. I am free.”

“It’s time to step away from fear starting today. This is reality … We will no longer tolerate interference in our lives and our choices.”

Will Witt, a best-selling author with Prager U., urged a return to God to help solve the crisis.

“We have to make God great again,” Witt said. “I am a big fan of unpopular opinions, because unpopular opinions are the ideas that made America. … You have to be fine being hated for the things that you believe.”

Rizza Islam, an author and minister for the Nation of Islam, said the devil is behind the current madness, saying “Satan [is] the one who has obviously declared war on all humanity.”

Del Bigtree, host of the HighWire who opposes vaccine mandates, said, “The truth always prevails. … We are the light warriors, we are the representation of our God!”

He scorched the mainstream media for their biased coverage of the issue, or complete lack of coverage.

“In this stupid city, where they’re still pushing a vaccine mandate, you will go down!” Bigtree exclaimed. “We are on the right side of history.”

“Get back to your Master, which is God, not Pharma. … They now know that we are no longer a fringe group … We are the leaders of the free world. … Now we take back our nation, we stand for God.”

“Though we have walked through the valley of the shadow of death, we fear no evil, we fear no evil, we fear no evil, because thou art with us!”

Comedian Tyler Fischer provided some comic relief, doing his impression of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House coronavirus adviser, for his ever-changing positions on the wearing of masks during the pandemic:

“They don’t work … actually you should wear two masks … make it three … then wear a mask in the shower so droplets don’t go through the drain and harm your neighbors infecting them through the anus.”

Watch the whole rally.

Big Pharma's Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an "anti-vaxxer" article, per se. It's a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma's influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What's even worse is the fact that Big Pharma's greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We'll tackle that later. First, let's look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it's important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that's at play. Let's start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There's definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it's Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the "experts" at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it's the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that's not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That's not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That's the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 "vaccines."