It’s one of those stories that you have to see to believe. A student protest against face mask mandates in California has turned into a back-and-forth battle between righteous discontent and the proprietors of tyranny representing the public school system.

Students in the Oakdale Joint Unified School District began protesting this week with more students joining every subsequent day. At first, the few students who were protesting were sent outside, but the protest numbers have swelled to over 200 students. With temperatures as low as 43 degrees, the Superintendent was chastised by parents.

“That was a mistake. That was a miscalculation on my part, and I took responsibility for that,” Superintendent Dave Kline said. “I apologize to both parents that that took place. That is not how we want to treat our students. We still want to be respectful.”

The next day, students were put in a large gymnasium. The doors were locked and barricaded with folding tables and the temperature was turned down to its lowest setting. Law enforcement was called in to do a welfare check. They had the tables removed and the heat in the room turned on.

After later “escaping” the freezing gym, the kids marched to the district headquarters in protest. pic.twitter.com/Mz95ySlOTR — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 4, 2022

Today, an organization called Let Them Breath reported that the students were not allowed on campus:

The students are done. Let Them Breathe! We are legally supporting these Oakdale students who were first segregated in the gym and now are not being allowed to access their campus to get an education. We have already sent a demand letter to Oakdale and are following up today. pic.twitter.com/lQquJQdYCj — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 4, 2022

Public school districts in California claim they are facing a conundrum due to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s face mask mandate. They claim they would risk losing funding if they disobey the order. This is disingenuous as they know if they were to oppose the face mask mandate, the state would never allow the horrible optics of defunding them.

It should be the school districts who are leading the protests on behalf of the students, not bowing to an oppressive and hypocritical government. Newsom has repeatedly disobeyed his own orders and mandates, demonstrating that he sets rules for others but not himself.

Any school who hides behind the Governor is either lying or ignorant. The reality is they fully deny the science surrounding Covid-19, which poses such an infinitesimal risk to school-aged students that it’s almost statistically insignificant. Most public school administrators adore the slave masks, vaccines, and authoritarian powers they’ve acquired through Pandemic Panic Theater.

School administrators such as those at Oakdale Joint Unified School District are not taking actions on behalf of the students because they don’t actually care about them. If they did, they would fight on their behalf, not lock them in gyms.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.