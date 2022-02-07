The time has come to return to normal after ‘15 days to slow the spread’ is verging into 3 years of authoritarianism from the anti-liberty left, now that the COVID panic is ending and the Omicron variant is bringing on natural immunity. It’s time to end the censorship of scientific inquiry, forcing people to wear virus spreader slave masks and submit to vaccine dictates. It’s also time to not allow the authoritarians to memory hole what they did during the panic.

Word has it that the Dear Leader’s handlers – whoever they are – are set to take credit for something they haven’t done, vanquish COVID-19. Politico is reporting that the regime is going to exploit these circumstances while still trying to exert emergency control authority that they never had in the first place:

The preparations are designed to capitalize on a break in the monthslong Covid-19 surge, with officials anticipating a spring lull that could boost the nation’s mood and lift President Joe Biden’s approval ratings at a critical moment for his party. Biden and his top health officials have already begun hinting at an impending “new normal,”

Anyone paying attention could have foreseen this phase since the virulent but mild Omicron variant spread quickly in South Africa and the UK and dominated the other variants. Each time there was a rapid rise in case counts and then a sudden drop-off.

There were attempts by the national socialist media at promulgating pandemic panic with talk of a ‘viral blizzard’ or ‘tsunami’ back in December. It resulted in a self-fulfilling prophecy with those who were asymptomatic clogging up emergency rooms. Then just as suddenly, the viral blizzard of Omicron faded from the news. There were sporadic stories of increasing numbers in hospital, but nothing close to the forecasts of doom from December. You only had to look at the sequence of events in South Africa, the UK, and elsewhere to predict that we would be at this point today.

The grieving process of the COVID Cult losing their source of power

In many ways, the COVID Cult is going through the standard phases of loss: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. They denied that Omicron would cause SARS-CoV-2 to reach its endemic stage. Then they became angry about it, lashing out, repeating their interminable mask and jab mantra.

The Politico story and a piece in the Washington Post by Dr. Leana S. Wen exemplify that they are entering the bargaining stage, where they are graciously willing to let the vaccinated (of course) enjoy life, in which they will allow normalcy now:

new and possibly dangerous variants are likely to emerge. But it is precisely because of this future threat that we need to allow normalcy now.

It takes a certain level of arrogance to think that you are allowing normalcy, handing it out as an award for good behavior. Others of the cult haven’t reached this stage and they will have to be dragged kicking and screaming to normalcy where they don’t have supreme power over everyone.

The COVID crisis is done

The COVID Cult is simply having to bow to the inevitable, with the data coming out just as predicted. They are a little bit behind in the process because they simply don’t want this to end.

For the multitude of Karens of the Cult, it’s been the best time of their lives. After all, they felt entitled to scream at the children of strangers at Safeway to put on a mask and feel all virtuous about it at the same time. Their virtual gods had free rein to pontificate every week on what people could do in their own homes; control freaks have only dreamt of such power before the time of COVID.

Now, it’s all over. The polling shows an overwhelming majority want to get back to normal. The WHO has just reassured officials that the ‘stealth’ Omicron variant is just as mild as the original version of the strain. COVID Cultists will pretend they are as tired of this as everyone else, but they don’t want it to end. This means they lose the power they never should have had in the first place. The emergency was the source of their power, so why would they want it to end? Even Bill Maher has ‘Finally Had Enough’ of the Covid BS: The Experts Were ‘Just Wrong, Wrong A Lot’.

There is also the very real danger that they will expand the COVID crisis model to other emergencies as an excuse to clamp down on free speech and other civil liberties. A climate crisis passport to travel or buy petrol may seem far-fetched now. But vaccine passports were unheard-of a few short years ago.

A new study from Johns Hopkins University indicates little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality

This should be the final nail in the coffin of the COVID Cult, A new study from Johns Hopkins University indicates that the original lockdowns of 2020 had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality. While the study hasn’t been peer-reviewed, it came to this conclusion with a systematic review and meta-analysis to determine whether there is empirical evidence to support the belief that “lockdowns” reduce COVID-19 mortality, concluding that:

lockdowns have had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality. More specifically, stringency index studies find that lockdowns in Europe and the United States only reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on average. … While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.

Now that the Omicron variant has ended the crisis and the lockdown policy was pointless , we need to get back to the life we had before we even thought about listening to the likes of Biden, Fauci, Walensky, et al. They don’t want to let go of the power they’ve amassed during the crisis. But that was because of the emergency. Now that COVID has gone away, the COVID Cult must go away too.

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

