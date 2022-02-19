Do you know Jesus? Are you sure?

Article by Joseph Farah from our news partners at WND News Center.

Here’s what will make you free – from John 8:31-32 – according to Jesus:

“If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

It’s as simple as that.

Here in the United States, we’ve never doubted our freedom – freedom based on truth. That is, until recently. Freedom is enshrined in the 245-year-old Declaration of Independence and Constitution it preceded. Those documents define FREEDOM as well as anything. But America is not free anymore.

So, what’s happening? Why is America turning tyrannical? Maybe there are not enough people in America who still abide in Jesus and love Him; maybe too many don’t take His promises faithfully and aren’t His disciples who walk in His ways.

After all, America was once a predominantly Christian nation. That’s where our Founding Fathers got their ideas. Either too few of us still follow Christ, or we have become deceived. Or, we are not paying enough attention. Or maybe we’re not getting enough good news! Or maybe it’s Big Tech’s dominance in controlling the narratives.

Could that be it?

Over the past 25 years, I have seen a monster at work – one seemingly controlling the news, demonetizing the press, gripping the popular culture like an antichrist, misusing the schools for indoctrination, producing abominations for “entertainment” instead of enlightenment. And little by little, major corporations began to turn from being American at all. They had no loyalty to their nation. The biggest and baddest of them played the harlot and sold out to the lowest bidder. And the government – the permanent government – cheated like a whore.

And, just like that, there was little truth in our nation any longer. But how did it go wrong so fast – so most people did not see it coming? It came with the temptations offered up by Big Tech. Even I did not see it until a few years ago. That’s when they came baring their teeth. And, brother, look out. They are hideous ghouls, they are the kraken, they are like chimera – or, better yet, dragons or serpents.

Yes, they are demons – rich little bad boys. Do you want to know how I recognized them?

John 3:19-21 was the starting point.

“And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.”

These were the people of the darkness. Big Tech. Those who cancel the just, worship money, love sorcery, hate truth – and, eventually, do not even see it. Why? Because, as John wrote: “But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.”

No, Americans are not all bad. But they need the truth to figure it out. And Big Tech, which I have wrestled with for many years, now shows that it does not have any light in it.

America has been a beacon of light and truth in the annals of the world. The geniuses who founded this nation knew the people would need Jesus. They discerned they would need something a tyrannical government could not usurp.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

These are inalienable rights, but Big Tech today is conveniently doing what the government couldn’t do. They control the internet with a hammerlock grasp. They pay off political apparatchiks and anybody else that gets in the way. They squelch speech that is righteous. How many have to now seek a forum for their words elsewhere? How many do Big Tech seduce from the previous generation as they learn nothing of their history, or how to think outside of the box, or how not to be enslaved? How do they serve the devil rather than Holy God?

Think about it. It’s Big Tech – Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Twitter and the corporate money behind them. They are poison. They are dangerous. They are DEATH to America if we don’t get this right. They are an abomination to the Lord.

As we here at WND face this ongoing threat on a daily basis and work to combat it, would you consider helping us? You can do so even, as I’ll explain below, if you literally don’t have two nickels to put together. Here are seven ways you can help:

