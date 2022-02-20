GAINESVILLE, Fla.—Fleets of specially equipped, federally funded buses are rolling into targeted areas with the mission of convincing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and giving the jabs on the spot to the newly persuaded.

Article from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

Under a $6 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), teams in six states have worked since July to persuade visitors to the buses to take the COVID-19 vaccines. Their efforts have put 1,200 COVID-19 shots in arms, according to Catherine Striley of the University of Florida, who helps oversee the project.

For the $6 million investment, each taxpayer-funded vaccination has cost about $5,000.

Led by the University of Florida, eight universities share the goal of increasing adult vaccination rates in rural and minority communities as part of the program, Striley said. Targeted are areas identified as places “where health care skepticism is common and vaccination rates are low,” according to a prepared statement from UF Health, the medical network affiliated with the University of Florida (UF).

Universities partnering in the initiative are the University of Minnesota, Washington University in St. Louis, Montefiore Medical Center of Albert Einstein College, the University of Kentucky, the University of Missouri, Florida State University, and the University of California, Davis.

As part of the program, bus workers also have tested 2,600 people for COVID-19 and have presented educational materials about the illness and vaccines at community events with attendance totalling 260,000 people.

At UF in Gainesville, Fla., the new vaccine education and distribution program is called “Our Community, Our Health.” As part of the program, two mobile clinics set up in buses are used to “meet community members where they are,” and “tackle vaccine skepticism,” UF Health’s statement said.

UF Health workers and their newly acquired mobile health vehicles are traveling throughout North Central Florida to reach their “target communities” with CDC-supplied vaccine education materials. The goal is to boost vaccination rates in areas chosen for having “high vaccine-hesitancy rates,” UF Health’s description of the program states.

Funding for the program comes from a grant called PANDEMIC (Program to Alleviate National Disparities in Ethnic and Minority Immunizations in the Community), provided by the CDC’s Partnering for Vaccine Equity program. PANDEMIC has set aside $156 million for organizations across the country to help “improve adult vaccination access and increase vaccination rates,” program materials say.

The PANDEMIC grant program is intended to be used to increase “vaccine equity,” program materials say. UF Health has emphasized that mission of equity—a term used to indicate equal amounts distributed by race—in the organization’s efforts. The aim is to reach groups that may experience “immunization disparities” in racial and ethnic minorities, materials say. They prioritize reaching residents of rural communities, migrant farmworkers, Native Americans, Hispanics, Blacks, and people identifying as part of the LGBTQ community.

The buses visit community events and anywhere else they’re asked to appear, said Striley. The two UF Health buses have visited a wide variety of locations, including YMCA clubs, churches, family events, farmworker events, and state fairs. Organizers want attendees to have the opportunity to walk up without an appointment, get educated about vaccines, and potentially receive their first vaccination or a booster shot, she said. The buses also have visited facilities such as The Arc, a support organization for those with developmental disabilities, she said.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine often ask questions about COVID-19 and about the vaccine’s safety, including whether pregnant women should get the vaccine, Striley said. “Which, of course, the short answer is, ‘Absolutely!’” she added.

“If people aren’t sure [that they want the vaccine], then we have educational materials, and our community health workers and the extension agents will talk to them about their particular questions and try to answer their questions and their concerns. And then…[we] immediately give them the vaccine,” Striley explained.

William Moody smiled from behind his mask as he stepped out of the bus Feb. 9 after receiving his third booster shot. He hadn’t planned to receive the vaccination that way, he said. But when he saw the sign for the event outside the YMCA, he pulled in to take advantage of the convenient opportunity on his way to work. And while he had no questions about whether he wanted the vaccine, Moody said he felt the bus and the staff inside made it a great experience.

Bus workers try not to turn anyone away. And while the program doesn’t specifically aim to give the shots to children, if youngsters express interest in being vaccinated, the PANDEMIC teams try to find a way, Striley said.

“We’re trying to get vaccines into adult arms,” she said. “That is what the CDC has asked us to do.”

The team of universities is finishing its first year of work on the project and will soon find out if they’ll receive funding renewal for a second year.

“Everything looks pretty good for that, but there’s no guarantee,” said Striley.

How long will the programs to distribute vaccines continue? It’s unclear, she said. “We’ll take it year by year.”

Photo by CDC on Unsplash.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.