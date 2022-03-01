An investigative report by the Washington Free Beacon has documented how – while the world faces the possibility of a World War III given Russia’s deadly invasion of and attack on Ukraine – U.S. soldiers are getting training in pronouns.

Specifically how to address a man in the ranks who says he’s a woman. And when to suggest the body mutilations that are available through taxpayer funding under the description of transition surgery.

The report said the publication obtained confirmation of the agenda from a whistleblower “who was ordered to undergo the training as a high-ranking officer in the Army Special Forces.”

Parts of the training presentation also was provided by the whistleblower. The first slide published revealed the Army’s practice on transgenders – that they are allowed to “serve openly” and will be treated with “dignity and respect.”

Also, that they shall not be “involuntarily separated, discharged, or denied reenlistment or continuation of service” for being transgender. The Free Beacon explained the title of the training is “Policy on the Military Service of Transgender Persons and Persons with Gender Dysphoria.”

“An Army spokesman confirmed to the Free Beacon that the slides in question are part of ‘mandatory training’ and come from an official program ‘used to train Army personnel on the recent changes to the DoD and Army transgender service policy,’” the report said.

The demand is that all military members will be require to complete the lessons by the end of September. It was only last summer that the military, under Joe Biden, demanded that transgender soldiers be given special consideration in the ranks.

“The shift in policy is part of a larger push by the Biden administration to make the military more welcoming to transgender people,” the report said.

The announcement has created considerable backlash from Republicans in Congress who see it as an unwise diversion of time and talent into making the military “woke,” when a military’s mission should be focused on protecting the nation.

The lessons describe various scenarios and provide instructions on how to treat those with gender dysphoria.

Many of the recommendations are that an officer should suggest a soldier see a military medical provider, because that is the origination point for any case that involves a gender transition.

“We remain committed to treating all soldiers with dignity and respect while ensuring good order and discipline,” an Army spokesman told the Free Beacon. “Soldiers who meet those standards can serve openly in their self-identified gender.”

“Every soldier is different,” Maj. Gen. Douglas F. Stitt, military personnel management director, said when the military announced last year it was recognizing the special status of transgenders in the ranks.

“When a military medical provider gives a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, that soldier will need to sit down with their chain of command and medical provider to determine what is medically necessary for an effective transition.”

But Dakota Wood, a Marine Corps veteran who specializes in defense issues at the Heritage Foundation think tank, told the Free Beacon the language being used by the military is the same as that used by leftists and progressives who promote alternative sexual lifestyle choices.

“A telling phrase in the presentation—’assigned (male or female) at birth’—reveals that whoever developed the presentation material, and the policy being implemented, accepts the argument that gender is an artificial construct rather than a biological reality,” Wood told the publication. “This is a highly controversial argument promoted by the progressive left and rejected by the conservative right.”

Image by US Army Africa from Vicenza, Italy, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Article from our news partners at WND News Center.

