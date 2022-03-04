Congressman Chip Roy from Texas went on Fox News to offer some insights about Covid-19. He started off, as so many politicians have been doing recently, by framing the conversation around Ukraine and Russia.

“The simple reality is as we are looking at what’s happening in Ukraine, and our hearts go out, and we’re trying to help,” he said. “I was on the phone all day today helping people, orphanages, people that are dealing with the ravages of what Putin is doing to those people.”

So far, that sounds like what pretty much every politician in DC is saying about the Ukraine situation. But then, the mood changed.

“The fact of the matter is, we’re looking at that and we’re talking about war crimes,” he continued. “I want to talk about the crimes against humanity that has been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the federal government against the American people.”

BOOM!

Chip Roy: As we are looking at what’s happening in Ukraine… we’re looking at that and we’re talking about war crimes, I want to talk about the crimes against humanity that has been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the federal government against the American people pic.twitter.com/7zjmlnlie2 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2022

Ukraine-Russia has been the first issue that actually sucked the air out of the Covid-19 room. This is by design. It’s time to remind as many Americans as possible that our dystopia of the past two years cannot go unpunished.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker