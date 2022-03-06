“Walter [Williams] and I should never fly on the same plane.” – Thomas Sowell “It takes twenty years to be an overnight success.” – Eddie Cantor

A recent Newsweek article features a long and generally well-done article on the “sudden” emergence of black conservatives within the Republican Party. This year, the Republicans look to add several African Americans to their current three members of Congress (a Congressman from Florida, another from Utah, and a Senator from South Carolina), and perhaps a Governor.

My only misgiving with the article is that it didn’t discuss the impact on independent and swing voters of black Republicans. The members of this crucial voting bloc like to see diversity within the Republican Party, so that the impact of black Republicans goes beyond the number of black voters who shift to the Republican Party.

As a boy, my first interaction with black Republicans was with some of the senior members of my neighborhood Republican club, back in Brooklyn, New York. They were older fellows, and they easily dispensed their wisdom. Channeling his inner Frederick Douglass, one pulled out a pocket Constitution and said they never needed the 14th Amendment.

They always had equal rights because of the privileges and immunities clause in the main body of the Constitution. Another piped in, and why were women covered by the Equal Rights Act? Women did not suffer the invidious discrimination that we suffered. If affirmative action had been focused on us, we would have achieved equality by now (which was a long time ago).

With the passing of that generation came a long period when practically all African Americans were Democrats. Yes, every now and then there would be a black conservative, like an oasis in a desert. But because of the lack of numbers, it was awkward. Almost by definition conservatives see themselves as individuals and as merely influenced by their culture.

Conservatives honor their heritage, but when they look in the mirror they see a person, not a black person or a white person. But how does this work when you’re the only black person in a group? With at least a small number, even two or three, each is clearly him- or herself, even if being black is part of his or her personhood. Moving from zero to one can be difficult, but moving from one to at least two or three may be even more important.

When Ron Paul returned to the Republican Party, I had occasion to travel to various parts of the country in search of similar Republicans. In Georgia, there was a candidate for party office who proudly said all the time they weren’t allowed to vote; her family remained Republican. In North Carolina, a city councilman became known as the black Jesse Helms, and came very close to winning for higher office several times. But, in contrast to the success the Republican was enjoying with Hispanic Americans, expanding the number of African Americans was very difficult.

Today, with the Republican Party moving to at least two or three black conservatives, the long period of wandering in the desert may be over.

Article cross-posted from AIER.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.