Interim chief of police of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Steve Bell said that the OPS was investigating if some officers supported the “Freedom Convoy,” threatening “all possible range of discipline” to those found guilty.

Data breaches targeting the Freedom Convoy and Adopt a Trucker campaigns on the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo exposed the names of tens of thousands of donors. According to reports by the Toronto Star and CBC, the names of Ottawa police officers were exposed in the data breaches.

“These are serious allegations,” Bell said. “If they are proven to be substantiated we’ll look at appropriate discipline in those circumstances.”

According to the Ottawa Citizen, the “appropriate discipline” could go as far as dismissal.

“We’re bound by the Police Services Act and we’re bound by case law that exists around it,” Bell said. “(But) if somebody was helping to support the unlawful demonstrators in our streets that had such traumatic and terrible consequences on our population and was deemed to be illegal, I’ll seriously question their ability to deliver community safety and wellbeing in this city moving ahead.”

Article cross-posted from Reclaim The Net.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker