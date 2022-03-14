Former NFL quarterback turned social justice grifter Colin Kaepernick compared playing professional football to slavery. He even had a Netflix special in which he invoked the slavery label across the entire National Football League with team owners and coaches being the slavedrivers.

One would think that after such a traumatic experience, the last place he’d ever want to work again would be in the NFL. One who thought that would be wrong.

For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 13, 2022

When he played, he had above average talent mixed with a horrible work ethic. He wanted the easy button after losing in the Super Bowl, thinking he was suddenly Tom Brady instead of a mediocre player who averaged under 178 yards passing per game. When the golden chalice wasn’t handed to him, he threw a fit and started the kneeling trend in the NFL. Thus began his next career as a social justice grifter.

Apparently, hustling for sponsorships and pretending to care about social justice isn’t paying his bills or inflating his ego enough, so now he’s ready for any NFL slavedrivers to call him up for a tryout. Nobody will; he just doesn’t have enough talent to compensate for the baggage and drama he brings to the table. He’s no Michael Vick, after all, who had enough talent to overcome his hideous history as a dog murderer and get a second chance in a league that embraces criminality like it’s inherent with being a football player.

Colin Kaepernick has had a lifetime of blessings, yet he chose to play the victim card and cash in on Cultural Marxism. As his star power in social justice fades almost as quickly as his football skills, he’ll need to find a completely different gig to exploit.

