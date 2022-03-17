The global food shortages brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be serving the desire of the globalists to bring about the Great Reset.

The impact of the food shortages and other supply chain issues is also being felt by American farmers.

“The cost of fertilizer is up as much as 500 percent in some areas,” said Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron. “It would be unbelievable if I hadn’t seen it for myself as I priced fertilizer for our farm in southern Indiana. Fertilizer is a global commodity and can be influenced by multiple factors.”

Among the factors that have influenced the price of fertilizer in the United States, Kron includes the ongoing inflation and supply chain crisis and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “All of these are helping to drive up costs,” he said. (Related: Ukraine invasion may be a preemptive strike against the Great Reset, says Glenn Beck.)

Nathan Carson, head of supply chain operations for Florida-based fertilizer supplier Chemical Dynamics, noted that the price of NPK fertilizer (nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium fertilizer) has risen since Dec. 2020. The increase in the cost of producing food has naturally affected how much consumers pay for food items at the store.

“Food prices are going to continue to go up dramatically,” said Carson. “I was expecting food prices to go up about 10 percent in the U.S. before midterms, so around August, another five or so percent to follow by the end of the year.”

The situation is much worse for parts of the country that use fertilizer imported from outside the United States. Bob White, director of national government relations for the Indiana Farm Bureau, noted that the conflict and the massive reduction in fertilizer exports coming out of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus will likely cause a ripple effect in food prices that will hurt consumers the most and force many to purchase fewer food items.

“Once you have shortages, you have rationing. Once you have rationing, especially for … things like food, medicine, which they’re also rationing now, you have basically total control,” commented Harrison Hill Smith during an episode of “American Journal” on InfoWars. “The shortage will be used to, once again, determine who does and who does not get the food they need to survive. It’s pretty simple.”

Food shortages will only benefit the globalists

The food shortages created by the war will benefit the globalists, especially in one particular industry: the synthetic biology industry.

This is according to a special correspondent writing for Winter Oak, who wrote that the desire of nations around the world to shore up their dwindling food supplies will force them to rely on plant-based and lab-grown alternatives “on a global scale.”

“Russia and Ukraine are both breadbaskets of the world and critical shortages in grains, fertilizers, vegetable oils and essential foodstuffs will catapult the importance of biotechnology to food security and sustainability,” the author wrote.

This will then lead to the massive growth of globalist-controlled and funded corporations that offer plant-based alternatives and imitation meats, like Impossible Foods Inc., which creates plant-based meat substitutes and one of the principal investors of which is tech giant and billionaire Bill Gates.

“One can therefore expect more government regulation to usher a dramatic overhaul to industrial food production and cultivation, ultimately benefiting agribusiness and biotech investors, since food systems will be redesigned through emerging technologies.”

Winter Oak further warned that the reshaping of the world’s food industries could be used as an attempt to get more people to consume crops that have been put through CRISPR gene-editing processes.

“This is the Great Reset coming down,” said Smith. “So, if you want to eat food that [the globalists are] rationing out, you better be a good little boy and you better support their mass starvation program and their total technocratic panopticon establishment, or else you will have to be put at the back of the line for the increasingly rare, basic staples of survival that they have.”

“This is a mass attack against humanity,” he added. “It’s all coming together to enslave us all.”

Learn more about how the war in Ukraine may be serving the Great Reset agenda at GreatReset.news.

Watch this clip from an episode of “American Journal” on InfoWars as host Harrison Hill Smith talks about how the fertilizer shortage and food shortages will bring about the Great Reset.

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

