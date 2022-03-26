Being a Republican voter is no easy thing. Social media censor you. Companies fire you. The Department of Justice persecutes you. Democrats assault and harass you. And all the while, most Republican Party “leaders” stand back and do nothing as they watch. We’ve got the only political party in modern history controlled by a small group of elected officials who fundamentally disagree with the prevailing viewpoints of 90% of the voters who put them in office.

Election after election, their unstated yet indisputable campaign slogan is simply, “Vote for us because we don’t hate you quite as much as the other guys.” (I’m not even sure that’s true!)

This disconnect between Republican voters and Republican oligarchs has endured for decades, but I do not think it will survive much longer. The reason why is that the average Joe has figured out D.C.’s Uniparty game: take one “ruling class” dedicated to power and money and nothing more, divide that small class of swindlers into two nearly identical political parties, pretend those two criminal cabals hate each other when the opposite is true, and present the American people with a choice-in-name-only every election.

You can vote for the Big Government socialists invested in totalitarianism or the Big Government socialists invested in empire and world domination. (Note: The parties may swap that small distinction depending on the decade.) That’s American “democracy” in a nutshell — a hallowed ritual for electing criminals to positions of power from where they can commit even grander crimes with impunity in the name of the people. In exchange for their dedication to fleecing and betraying us, we christen streets, marble halls, and naval vessels after their worst offenders.

Name another profession whose whole business model is centered on creating problems where none exists, so that the same people who created them can spend enormous sums of money guaranteed to make things worse. Only politicians could declare a “war on poverty,” waste tens of trillions of dollars, and get more poverty. Only criminal kingpins could declare a “war on drugs” while keeping America’s unprotected borders open to narco-terrorists and subsidizing the pharmaceutical industry in its efforts to hook Americans on opiates.

Only an unpatriotic Uniparty invested in making money, not achieving victory, could spend two decades at war, accomplish little, botch retreat, and then repopulate the homeland with nationals from the same countries we’ve been fighting. If poverty, drug use, and global threats to peace have never been worse, then the politicians are winning! Stealing taxpayers’ wealth to create crises that require stealing more from taxpayers is the normal business cycle of the ruling class. Only policy failure can produce success!

Once people grasp this perverse incentive structure for elected criminals, then seemingly inscrutable problems become easy to understand. Is it true that the U.S. government was actually investing money in the same Chinese bio-weapons lab that may have unleashed COVID-19 upon the world? Why would the feds use taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous experiments in a communist country that is arguably America’s most serious geopolitical foe? Those reasonable questions presume that officials infused with a bare modicum of ethics or morality represent us.

Ask instead: has the “health emergency” given our gangster government more authority? Has it allowed congressional criminals to spend recklessly on an ever-mutating problem? Has it widened the divide between the powerful and the powerless? If so, then aiding our enemies in the development of bio-weapons has been a rousing success. Once you accept that the Uniparty produces for mass consumption both misery and misery’s antidote, then any manner of duplicitous treachery against American citizens makes perfect sense.

Now try your hand at immigration and inflation. Thirty years ago, Americans had the strongest middle class in the world. That should have been a good thing, right? Not if your business model depends on voters being dependent on government checks! A robust middle class means economic self-sufficiency and independence. An impoverished population means an empowered government.

Seen from the vantage point of our ruling criminals, they had no other choice than to offshore American jobs in exchange for lucrative trade “deals” (and boatloads of campaign donations) that turned a small number of millionaires into billionaires while hurting everyone else.

Fewer blue-collar jobs meant lower pay, but then government could swoop in, play hero, and hike the minimum wage. Hiking the minimum wage meant even fewer jobs, but then the government could hook up the new workless class to its sweet welfare drip for life. Increased government spending increases inflation, which increases the cost of living, which increases government-imposed minimum wages, which increases the cost of doing business in America, which produces even more off-shoring of blue-collar jobs, which leaves even more Americans dependent on government welfare.

Eventually, irresponsible government spending increases inflation to such an extent that an American labor force is no longer economically viable for employers. So what is government’s solution? Mass illegal immigration, of course! And that’s a “solution” that only further reduces workers’ historically low salaries, financially crushing Americans already struggling to survive rampant, runaway inflation.

For three decades, the Uniparty has promised Americans high-paying “service economy” jobs in exchange for exporting their old jobs overseas. Instead, Americans lost their savings, economic security, future prospects, and happiness. Cheap flat-screen televisions and laundry machines that break after sixteen months have been their only rewards.

For those not hooked on the opiate of welfare, Big Pharma saw an opportunity in returning veterans struggling with pain to use actual opiates to hook the rest. In the process, the corrupt ruling class has imported so many foreign nationals that the bonds of American community and culture have been worn thin, and anyone who has had the temerity to object to this monumental transformation of society is accused of xenophobia or racism.

It’s difficult to look at all this carnage and not ask, as El Salvador’s president has, whether there is a “deliberate plan” to “destroy the U.S. from within.” Seen from the globalist cartel’s obvious goal of restoring a system of feudalism where a small number of lords can control a continent of serfs, the answer is clear: yes!

It’s now been nearly fifteen years since Republican voters began rebelling against the criminal class in D.C. The Tea Party movement sent a slew of new members to Congress in 2010, but Old Guard Republicans converted some and undermined others. Undeterred, Republican voters found an outsider in Donald Trump and put him in the White House. Again, Old Guard Republicans worked with their Uniparty pals to sabotage the Trump presidency, subvert the 2020 election with mass mail-in balloting, and deflate the passions of his ardent supporters.

Those efforts have not had their intended effect. After two impeachments, a fake insurrection, and several years of political persecution, Republican voters have never been more angry. They know that Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and Mitt Romney are shills for an unelected Deep State, and they despise those political relics for their misplaced loyalties. They see how easily the Ben Sasses, Liz Cheneys, Adam Kinzingers, and Dan Crenshaws of the party have betrayed them, and they will not forget.

Either Republican voters will succeed in fundamentally changing the Republican Party so that it aligns with and represents their interests, or they will demolish that party and bury its remains deep in the desert. Any Republican officeholder unwilling or unable to accept this new reality is a politician with a short shelf life. The 2022 midterms may bring a “red wave,” but until the Uniparty is defeated, there will be no peace.

