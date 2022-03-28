There is going to be plenty of pointless debate over whether Will Smith was right to slap Chris Rock for making an inappropriate joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition. Others will debate whether Chris Rock should press charges. Some are even claiming it was staged to boost ratings.

But there’s a bigger point here, and as much as I hate to bring race into any discussion where it doesn’t belong, Kyle Becker from Becker News brought up a great point on Twitter:

“If Will Smith was a white guy, he would have been led out of the Oscars in handcuffs. Then police would have thrown him in jail. There would be a thousand media hit pieces about him being ‘racist.’ He would be canceled for life. Instead, he won Best Actor. That’s ‘privilege.'”

If Will Smith was a white guy, he would have been led out of the Oscars in handcuffs. Then police would have thrown him in jail. There would be a thousand media hit pieces about him being 'racist.' He would be canceled for life. Instead, he won Best Actor. That's 'privilege.' — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 28, 2022

Smith won Best Actor for his role in King Richard, a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams and their coach/father, Richard. But would he have even made it to the stage if he were a White man slapping a Black man on national television? Would the Oscars have been swarmed with LAPD within minutes of the incident? Would the debate over whether he was right or wrong to assault Rock be moot because of his race?

We won’t know for sure unless something like that happens, but Becker’s point is correct. Black-on-Black violence doesn’t receive anywhere near the same attention or media gaslighting as White-on-Black violence. As for Black-on-White violence, corporate media often refuses to even cover it.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker