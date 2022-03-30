One strategy that would return President Donald Trump to leadership in Washington, D.C., has been closed down – by President Donald Trump.

Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.

In an interview this week he said he has little interest in becoming the speaker of the House of Representatives, which easily could be accomplished with the expected return by the GOP to the majority in the body.

“No, I think it’s not something I want to do. A lot of people bring it up. It’s brought up all the time. No, it’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening, and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in,” he said in an interview with Just the News founder John Solomon and Real America’s Voice correspondent Amanda Head.

The Washington Examiner explained the “political gambit has been proposed over the past year as a means by which Trump could lead an impeachment effort against President Joe Biden.”

The Constitution requires that the speaker of the House be elected by the House, but it does not require the speaker to be a member of the House.

Rep. Matt Gaetz promised at last weekend’s Trump rally in Georgia to pursue the plan. He said, “Give us the ability to fire Nancy Pelosi, take back the majority, impeach Joe Biden, and I’m going to nominate Donald J. Trump for speaker of the United States House of Representatives!”

Trump’s response then was, “Well, that was interesting.”

Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist, also has discussed the strategy.

“Donald Trump should be elected the speaker of the House after [Republicans] have the sweeping victory in November ’22, at least for 100 days. Take the gavel from [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, gavel him in, start the impeachment process. In 100 days, punch out, and go run for president of the United States in 2024,” he suggested.

Trump says he is not interested in becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans retake control and he is nominated pic.twitter.com/pPKJgjtySF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2022

But originating the plan was WND Founder Joseph Farah, who recently wrote about using “the impending 2022 expected ‘red wave’ that’s coming in the midterm election.”

“The new GOP majority in the House could elect him speaker in January 2023 since the job doesn’t constitutionally require, as most people think, election to the House of Representatives itself. It only requires nomination by a member of the House – and a vote. He could take part in what should be the first order of business by the House of Representatives – the anticipated impeachment of Biden and Kamala Harris. It will be a little more difficulty to get the two-thirds vote to get the Senate to go along, but Trump could then switch jobs to the presidency. If he doesn’t get it, he could resign the speakership in favor of Kevin McCarthy or Jim Jordan.”

In fact, he had proposed that very plan as early as Jan. 24, 2021, just four days after “Biden became the Imposter in Chief,” he said.

“Trump is seemingly more popular than ever. He’s beloved by ordinary Americans. They know that Joe Biden is simply serving the ruling class he has so loyally served to undo everything Trump put into place. The true uprising Donald Trump began will not simply fade away. He not only made America great again, he gave America hope again.”

Also during the Just the News interview, Trump explained “a 2.0 vision on how he would make America great again, again.”

It involves gaining GOP majority in at least one house of Congress this fall, and then setting up barricades to Biden’s extremist agenda.

“When I watch to see what’s happening, it’s very, very sad. I mean, our country is being destroyed by these people,” Trump said. “The border is a disaster. We no longer respected. They don’t respect our leader at all. They don’t respect Biden at all.

“It’s so sad to see what’s happened to our great USA. But we can come back. I think these midterms are vital, just vital,” he said.

He noted the danger to the country because, “We don’t have a free press. We really don’t have free speech anymore. It’s very bad, very dangerous.”

He also pointed out the danger from Biden’s version of the Democrat party.

“They have no voter ID, defund the police, sanctuary cities, weak military, we’re gonna raise your taxes, no energy independence. All things that were all done.” he said. “Bad on religion. Bad on the Second Amendment. Bad on oil.

“The system is totally broken. Our system is broken. And we’re going into socialism. And we’re going into communism,” he added.

What would he do?

“We have to straighten out inflation, which we can do much easier than people know,” he said, citing the surging boost in consumer costs – estimated by some to be reaching 10% soon.

“If energy comes down, it’s so important. Other parts of inflation are coming down too. I was saying today, ‘I read where food is going to make energy look like it’s a good deal, that the food prices are going to go up much more very soon, much more than the energy prices.’”

He would work on the crisis of illegal aliens created by Biden by sealing the border and repatriating many to their home countries.

“It’s no longer just those few countries, including Mexico that I talk about all the time. It’s now like 140 countries. Some people said they didn’t know there were that many. They’re just flooding in. And they’re almost all letting their prisoners out into the United States. Why wouldn’t they? It’s very expensive, keeping prisoners, and they don’t want them anyway,” he said.

Just the News reported, “Trump made clear he won’t decide whether to run for president in 2024 until after he sees what happens in the midterm elections.”

