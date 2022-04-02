Arguably the most under-reported story out of DC this week has been the bombshell claim by Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn on a podcast and the subsequent spin by corporate media and the Establishment. He said he was invited to an orgy by a peer and that he’d seen others doing drugs. But instead of backing down to pressure coming from his “boss,” the young and idealistic Cawthorn doubled-down with a fresh statement on Friday.

Reports started coming out Tuesday and Wednesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had spoken to him and that Cawthorn was reversing his statement. As I noted Thursday, I wasn’t buying it, not until I heard Cawthorn himself walk it all back. He didn’t.

His statement started out with promise, but in the second paragraph I started assuming McCarthy had gotten him to reverse himself. The first two paragraphs read:

“Corruption and unethical activities exist in Washington. It’s an indisputable fact. If you don’t think that’s true, you’ve not witnessed the Swamp.

“My comments on a recent podcast appearance calling out corruption have been used by the left and the media to disparage my Republican colleagues and falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities.”

Uh oh. He said “falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities.” McCarthy must have forced him to walk back claims that colleagues on Capitol Hill invited him to an orgy and at least one used cocaine in front of him. Thankfully, the next paragraph is where he doubled-down on his assertion while still being a team player for the GOP.

Compromising activities occur because when other people can place you in compromising positions, they control you

“I’ve considered for several days how best to address this controversy. The cultural in Washington is corrupt. Human nature is fallen. Compromising activities occur because when other people can place you in compromising positions, they control you. It’s all about power — but my colleagues and I are fighting that corruption.”

This is exactly what I’ve written about a few times since he came out with his claim on the podcast. It’s all about manufacturing dirt against anyone that the powers-that-be cannot blackmail otherwise. They saw a young and impressionable Congressman and thought they could get him caught up in foul activities. As he said, it’s about control. Thankfully, he started exposing them and isn’t backing down.

The rest of the statement was appeasement for McCarthy. He claimed McCarthy would be Speaker of the House should Republican regain control of the lower chamber of Congress. It was properly worded and an unfortunate concession to McCarthy and the Swamp, but at least he didn’t walk back his claims that fellow members of Congress have attempted to corrupt him.

Here’s his statement:

As The Gateway Pundit noted:

Following his interview and his open discussion on the perversion in Washington DC, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy DID NOT ask for an investigation into the DC perversion. Instead, GOP Leader McCarthy met with Madison Cawthorn and told him he needs to turn his life around or “there will be consequences.”

Once again, Kevin McCarthy played right into the Democrat Party’s hand. He has a habit of doing this. It’s almost like he’s on their side? Weird.

Here are the original claims by Cawthorn that has the Swamp concerned:

‘The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington where the average age is probably 60 or 70, I look at all these people – a lot of them who I’ve looked up to throughout my life … then all of a sudden you get invited to like, ‘well hey we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come,’ like, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.’

He continued to discuss the drug component:

‘There’s some of the people that are leading the movement to try and remove addiction in our country and then you watch them doing, you know, a key bump of cocaine in front of you and it’s like wow, this is wild.’

Cawthorn is quickly emerging as a rare truthteller in Washington DC. Nothing scares the Swamp, Democrats, RINOs, or the Uniparty in general like someone they can’t control through bribes, bullying, or blackmail.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.