Disney is a “woke” company. They’ve been establishing that fact since the beginning of the “woke movement” (if you can call it that) and brought their perspectives out for full display in their ongoing war against the state of Florida in general and Governor Ron DeSantis in particular. The anti-grooming bill he signed last week, which Disney and progressive corporate media like to falsely call the “don’t say gay bill,” forced Disney’s leadership to fully embrace child grooming.

But is it really just about being woke? From what we’ve seen in recent years, it seems the company culture is geared towards hiring, promoting, and protecting pedophiles and child rapists among their employees.

Journalist Christopher Rufo put together a compilation of examples of the hideous nature of the Disney company culture by highlighting sexual perversion by their employees. Sadly, this list can only be made up of what we know because they were caught. How many perverts working for Disney continue to rape children today without law enforcement being aware? Perhaps the more important question is how much Disney’s corporate leadership knows about their company’s inherent depravity.

Disney has presented itself as the moral voice for children, but the company has a dark side: a shocking number of its employees have been arrested for child sex crimes. Starting tomorrow at 8:30am PT, I'll be highlighting some of "the child-predators of Walt Disney Co." — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney employee Robert Kingsolver was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old girl. "I work for Disney so I love to see dads having fun with their daughters," he said in the chat. "I really enjoy giving oral."https://t.co/zM8l9hKRoT pic.twitter.com/TzyU3pgYp9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney concierge Allen Treaster was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old boy. "He admitted to chatting about performing oral sex on the 'boy,'" police reported.https://t.co/gG0jeBqey6 pic.twitter.com/sHv1Do9CUn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney has had employees arrested for child sex crimes in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022—in other words, at least once a year for the past decade. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney employee Paul Fazio was arrested for 50 counts of possession of child pornography including "multiple scenes of nude prepubescent children engaging in sexual activity with adults."https://t.co/frxBbbYoAD pic.twitter.com/2qUMsfBVNv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney character actor Patrick Holgerson was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old boy. "I work with kids," he told police after his arrest. "I love kids and not in a bad way. I just have a strong connection with kids."https://t.co/xBZ5X8yYIn pic.twitter.com/R2SCiOIc77 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney World employees Justin Hazan and Arlandres Sims were arrested and charged with a total of 40 counts of child pornography depicting victims as young as four to five years old.https://t.co/hy4WDeSEaC pic.twitter.com/ohI7cGTvmC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney cruise employee Oliver Lovatt was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old boy on the ship's "Oceaneer Kids Lab." (The charges were later dropped when the boy’s parents did not want him to testify in court.)https://t.co/23WBFsaAeP pic.twitter.com/bmrrrLm1VB — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney cruise ship employee Milton Braganza was caught on camera molesting an 11-year-old girl, but Disney authorities allegedly told security to "keep your mouth shut," allowing the man to evade arrest.https://t.co/6OgKSVkstg pic.twitter.com/CfIV5UgOQs — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

FWIW, many of these parents cited @realchrisrufo's videos as their final straw with Disney. Those videos, from a recent “all-hands” Zoom staff meeting, purportedly show a Disney executive producer discussed implementing her “not-at-all secret gay agenda” in a children’s show. https://t.co/02yFVDtxrs — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 4, 2022

Disney employees Savannah Lawrence and Jonathan McGrew were arrested for soliciting a threesome with undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old girl. "Our fantasy is to play stepdad, stepdaughter, stepmother," they said in an online chat.https://t.co/1GTCbZd9NO pic.twitter.com/yZTtGgH5QD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Since Disney attracts children, it will attract sexual predators. No other company in the nation should be more aggressive at finding groomers in their midst. Instead, they’re so “woke” they actually want MORE groomers in Florida. Sick.

