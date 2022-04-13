It’s hard to tell who the White House is going to blame on any given day for the economic disaster they have created in such a short period of time. Will it be Donald Trump’s fault again? Is the “Putin’s Price Hikes” line finally working on intelligent people? There seems to be a new target for them to point their collectivist fingers at every day. One thing is certain: They will never blame Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or anyone at the White House itself even though most Americans know they’re the root cause of our economic woes.

White House Press Secretary Jen “Circle Back” Psaki pointed the White House’s middle finger at a new target recently, saying Texas Governor Greg Abbott is to blame for the devastation that has been ripping through our economy like a giant hurricane that won’t dissipate. According to Fox News:

The Biden administration is claiming that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s inspection of trucks entering the U.S. from Mexico is not only “unnecessary,” but contributing to inflation throughout the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the delays caused by Abbott’s policies were having far-reaching impacts.

“Governor Abbott’s unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country.,” Psaki said.

Last week, Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to carry out “enhanced safety inspections” of vehicles that pass through ports of entry, citing “cartels that smuggle illicit contraband and people across our southern border.” Abbott is anticipating an uptick in smuggling when the Biden administration ceases expelling migrants via the Title 42 public health order.

Price increases, meanwhile, have been an ongoing problem throughout Biden’s presidency, with inflation now reaching a 40-year high. Psaki’s statement blaming Abbott for price increases comes a day after a Labor Department report showed that the consumer price index rose 8.5% over the past 12 months.

This is absurd prima facie. The economy has been in a steep decline since long before Abbott slowed down the border. It was in decline since long before Vladimir Putin sent a single troop to Ukraine. There have been many things that have been happening to the economy since Biden was installed into the White House, and he’s the only constant. One would think every lucid American would be able to see through Psaki’s lies.

Of course, it seems like lucid Americans are in short supply lately.

Our inflation problem is 100% the Biden regime’s fault. Their attempt to blame everyone else and accept zero responsibility for the destitution, turmoil, and even death they are bringing forth is a disgusting insult to the people of this nation.

Will 2022 Be the End of America-First News Outlets? Things are looking grim for conservative and population news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from sites like ours. But that narrative isn’t entirely true. It’s not the advertisers themselves who are complaining for the most part. It’s the ad networks who are “woke” and authoritarian that are actually taking down the ads. Certain topics are anathema for the ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker