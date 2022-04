Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and True The Vote collaborated to put together what we hope will be the most important and eye-opening documentary to date about the 2020 stolen presidential election. Here’s the trailer:

Tickets are available now.

According to Chris Widener at Politicrossing:

Hollywood has always loved political movies. And there have been lots of good ones over the years. But not very many important ones. Dinesh D’Souza, the preeminent conservative filmmaker, has made many very important movies. But his next movie may be the most important political movie of all time. In fact, it may be the most important movie of all time. And if taken seriously by those in power, it very well may save America.

And NOW, you can attend the premiere of 2000 Mules, the brand new movie by Dinesh D’Souza.

Here is what President Trump has to say about 2000 Mules, the new blockbuster documentary from D’Souza Media:

2000 Mules “shows the world exactly how the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged and stolen. The movie exposes the lies of the Democrats, RINOs, and Fake News who say it was the ‘most secure election in history.’ It was, perhaps, the least secure in history. The ballot box was stuffed, and stuffed like never before — and it’s all on video. Ballots were trafficked and sold in a massive operation in each swing state. The evidence is so damning, what will the cowards who sat and did nothing about the stolen election say now? The way our votes were taken away is a disgrace to our nation. It must be fixed.”

As more Americans have been waking up to the reality that the 2020 election was stolen, we hope this movie is the catalyst to break the story — and more investigations — wide open. It’s not hyperbole to say this movie could save the nation.

Will 2022 Be the End of America-First News Outlets? Things are looking grim for conservative and population news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from sites like ours. But that narrative isn’t entirely true. It’s not the advertisers themselves who are complaining for the most part. It’s the ad networks who are “woke” and authoritarian that are actually taking down the ads. Certain topics are anathema for the ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker