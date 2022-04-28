Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene knows the truth when she sees it. She also knows a liar when she’s talking to one. That’s why today’s conversation with CNN’s Jim Acosta was so utterly hilarious. Acosta performed his standard distortion of the truth by asking Greene a question with false implications.

“Did you send a text in asking for the president to declare martial law?” asked Acosta. “Did you do that?”

As it turned out, she didn’t ask President Trump to declare martial law, and she was able to force Acosta to read the text message in question out loud to the camera. Watch:

I am repulsed that people gladly take a paycheck to lie and mischaracterize me like this guy, Jim @Acosta. I want to think good things about the press, but they behave like this and it makes me sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/jSOUPK9RM4 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 28, 2022

As The Gateway Pundit reported [emphasis added]:

“You’re just another one of those liars on television,” she added. “And people hate it, they hate it. They can’t stand the liars on television.”

Greene told Acosta to pull up the message and read it, emphasizing the part where she said she did not know about martial law.

“Wait, excuse me, stop,” Greene said. “‘I don’t know on those things.’ Is that what it says?”

“You’re lying. You’re a liar. You know why people don’t like you?” added Greene. “Because you’re a liar. Why do you want to lie on television for your viewers.”

But even with all the hilarity from the conversation and the exposure of Acosta as a manipulator of the facts, the funniest part came with his reply to Greene.

“I’m not trying to lie.” That may be the truest thing Jim Acosta has ever said. He doesn’t have to TRY to lie. He does it effortlessly. It’s part of his nature, which is why he has flourished at a network like CNN that feeds off the lies of their employees.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker