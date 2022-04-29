During holy week the ever-offensive New York Times published an essay entitled In This Time of War, I Propose We Give Up God. Because of course, that’s just what we need, more far-left propaganda attacking the Judeo-Christian Values that founded this great nation that stands as a beacon of freedom around the world. You would be correct in guessing that the accompanying screed failed to live up to its billing, given the enormity of what they are proposing. You would also be correct in being confused as to what the war (presumably the one in Ukraine) has to do with this since the author fails to explain the connection.

Considering all this, we propose that we pass over something else that is no doubt near and dear to the editorial board of the New York Times: socialism.

Anti-liberty leftists love to play games with language, applying the best and most positive-sounding labels to themselves or making up new words to frame the argument to their advantage. Political ideologies are either individually or collectively based, with authoritarian leftists exploiting this to play their little word games. Supposedly individuals are only concerned about themselves and they are branded, individualists. While the latter is concerned about society, so they label themselves socialists.

Please note that we are utilizing this as a generic term for all the myriad, but closely related collectivist ideologies, and that we’re keeping this to a nice round number of the top 10 reasons. There are plenty of dishonorable mentions, such as It can only be sustained by violence and lies. There are many reasons these vile ideologies need to die, this is just the ‘cliff notes’ version.

Over 100 million dead – deliberately murdered for the cause of collectivism.

Do we need to mention anything else? This says it all, this is the top 10 reasons to get rid of socialism, but there are over 100 million and counting. Anti-liberty leftists love to breeze past this little factoid as though the supremacy of their authoritarian ideology takes precedence because they’re ‘saving the planet’ or something.

This estimate alone should condemn the collectivist ideologies to the ash heap of history – forever.

An ideology older than dirt.

We’re wondering along with everyone else whenever octogenarian Bernie Sanders refers to the ‘new’ ideas of socialism that he’s been pushing for decades, but it’s far, far worse than that. The fact is the concepts of collectivism come to us from ancient times. They were discussed in Plato’s Republic, estimated to have been written 2,400 years ago in the 4th Century BC.

Over 500 years ago, centuries before the screeds that supposedly define the far-leftist authoritarian faith were set down on paper, Sir Thomas More published an entire book on a perfect socialist society. Liberticidal leftists love to lie about this pretending their old and busted ideology is the new hotness, never, ever seen before.

It’s known by many names – like many other evils.

Who hasn’t heard the far-left’s lie cycle ‘socialism has never really been tried before’? They need numerous defense mechanisms with a defunct dogma, especially if they want to keep on enslaving societies. Sure, they could just give it up, but then they would have to become productive members of society and they really don’t want to do that.

Deal with the liberty denying left for any length of time and you’ll run up against their insidious tactic in how they label their base ideology to disguise it, sort of like Satan. We’re trying to decide if that’s a coincidence. Nevertheless, Socialism is also known as leftism, Fabianism, fascism, syndicalism, utopian socialism, communism, Bolshevism; radicalism, progressivism, social democracy, labourism; Marxism, Leninism, Marxism–Leninism, neo-Marxism, Trotskyism, Maoism, wokeism, etc. With ‘The great reset’ being the latest. It’s the same old rotten soil fertilizer in a new bag, with a slick new marketing campaign.

Yes, we can already hear the far left screaming that we dared to include fascism on the list. In all practicality, fascism is the same bloody (accounting for the meaning of that word on both sides of the pond) concept as socialism. Essentially fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer.

It’s never, ever worked in 400 years of failure.

Nothing has a history of failure like socialism, you’ve probably heard the fascist far-left issue their denials up and down until the cows come home. They also push their laughable lies by changing the meaning of one of their made-up terms on the fly to exclude previous examples. One of their favorites is that the workers must own the means of production. This flies in the face of reality since that usually isn’t part of their socialist national agenda and the established Oxford English Dictionary definition of the word socialism:

1A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.

The fact is, socialism or one of its label variations has been failing for 400 years, starting with the collectivist constructs in the new colonies of the Americas in Jamestown in1607 and Plymouth Colony in1620. Then there was the first experiment in what was first called socialism that failed in New Harmony, Indiana 1825-1827.

Socialism always requires a centralized authority that mucks up the economy.

Like a typical authoritarian leftist, long before late comer, Karl showed up on the scene to take credit for the labor of others. The book published more than 500 years ago by Sir Thomas More described an ‘ideal state’ envisioned by Plato, with notes in the margins such as:

“Plato willed all things in a commonwealth to be common” (corrected to modern spelling). With admonitions that in this state “all things being there common, every man hath abundance of everything”.

Having all things being there common means there has to be a central authority to control it all. Where a governmental ‘elite’ controls the economy based on flawed analysis without the benefit of pricing signals. Whole volumes have been written on the economic impossibility of authoritarian socialism. The current situation in the states proves this in spades.

Socialism destroys society.

Consider the very trenchant point made about socialist societies made by Rabbi Daniel Lapin on the Glenn Beck radio program recently. They destroy the social bonds between people. Now, why would they do that? The answer is easy, they destroy societal cohesiveness to keep from coming together to oppose the ruling oligarchy.

This was done with a network of spies and snitches from the security apparatus. You didn’t know who was an informant to the government so you kept your mouth shut. They also violated basic human rights regarding free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of religion. Along with basic civil liberties, the right to privacy, the presumption of innocence, etc. Instead of bringing society together, socialism – or its many variants – rips it apart at the roots.

Individualism is distributed democracy; collectivism is concentrated autocracy.

Let’s compare the ever-vaunted collectivist ideologies to the individualism of economic liberty. The latter tends to distribute societal decisions, while the former tends to concentrate them in a governmental ruling class. What is the result of this difference? As President Ronald Reagan once said: “Concentrated power has always been the enemy of liberty”. The concentrated autocracy of socialism is the antithesis of a representative republic, with power centered in the hands of a few government bureaucrats.

Mistakes made by a few individuals in a distributed representative republic can’t be as devastating as the mistakes made by a few collectivists of a concentrated autocracy, we see that devastatingly illustrated before us daily.

Socialism depends on the wealth produced by Economic liberty.

History has shown that the failed ideologies of socialism always must live off the fumes of freedom. The ever-inherent flaws of collectivism mean that it only consumes what economic liberty produces. So, why is there even a discussion of consuming this wealth for a liberty-destroying exercise?

Socialism is the world’s biggest scam operation.

Socialism is buying votes with other people’s money, but it’s far more sinister than that. Consider the best and most practical definition of the word:

Socialism isn’t about free choice, it’s about concentrating power into the hands of government elites—ultimately through force. Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of government elites to achieve the following purposes: central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth.

We’ve looked at many of the evils of socialism, but one of its practical effects is that it concentrates wealth by force into the hands of a governmental, ruling class that becomes rich beyond the dreams of avarice. While the majority, including those who toiled for the ‘revolution’, get mere crumbs. This is one of the mind bogging aspects of the collectivists’ ideologies, that most of its purveyors – rank and file leftists – never get in on the goodies. History has shown this time and time again, and yet they still fall for it, why?

Look at the governmental, ruling class of a supposedly ‘classless society’, the top of the sewage tank of Soviet society, the riches of Fidel Castro and family, the wealth of impoverished ‘socialism of the 21st century’ Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro. Then look at the nation’s socialist ruling class in the states in the alleged ‘Democratic’ party. Those people are scamming the world and they expect never-ending praise for doing so.

Socialism has already failed in the United States.

Has everyone noticed that we aren’t hearing much of the ‘s’ word these days? Anti-liberty leftists proudly proclaimed they were socialists only a few years ago, what happened? It certainly can’t be that the left has given up on its agenda. We’re deep in the swamp that is socialism, but they don’t dare admit it, because it is the mother of epic failures.

Its centralized authority has already mucked up the economy with runaway inflation and supply shortages that are typical of socialist societies.

The left’s socialist national agenda is destroying our society.

Its agenda is concentrating power in the hands of a ruling autocracy.

They are consuming the wealth produced from centuries of progress.

They are scamming us with lies and misinformation.

Even worse, we’re only at the start of this soil fertilizer storm. We’re trying to decide if it’s worse that they don’t know what they are doing or that they do. Either way, they are aptly proving why we need to rid ourselves of this… soil fertilizer and why we need to do it now.

