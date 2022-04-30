If the Florida state legislature puts a constitutional carry bill on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk, he will sign it. In fact, he is pretty confident that it’s going to happen before his tenure as governor is over. During a recent speech about infrastructure, he said:

One the thing that I wanted the legislature to do — and I think we will do it, I can’t tell you exactly when — but I’m pretty confident I will be able to sign a constitutional carry bill into law in the state of Florida. We used to be a leader on Second Amendment. There’s like 25 states that have already done it and I think if you look now, you have a situation where the official in charge of these permits doesn’t support Second Amendment rights. So why would you want to subcontract out your constitutional rights to a public official that rejects the very existence of those rights? So the legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.

Watch:

h/t: The Truth About Guns

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker