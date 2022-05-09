Editor’s Commentary: This is great news, but we need more. While I’m pleased that Dinesh D’Souza and the folks at True The Vote are likely profitable on the project already, there has been a concerted effort by corporate media to suppress the viewing of 2000 Mules. In case you think I’m just referring to leftist media, it’s important to note that both Fox News and Newsmax, two supposedly “right-leaning” outlets, are also participating in the suppression.

This documentary needs to be seen by as many Americans as possible. Even if we ignore the “red-pilling” implications of having Democrats and Independents see the truth about the stolen 2020 election, we must focus on the need to build a groundswell of support for further investigations.

It seems lately that many if not most who believe the 2020 election was stolen are in the “move on” camp. They think it’s terrible that it happened but they do not see a way of correcting the results so they’re calling on Republicans to focus on the future instead of dwelling in the past. I cannot abide by that notion, not one bit. If we believe that the 2020 election was stolen, it’s our duty as American citizens to seek justice and hold the perpetrators accountable.

There are few crimes that are in the same ballpark as the 2020 election theft as far as impact on society. We are facing an existential threat between the machinations of the Biden regime and the globalists who are bent on either control or destroying the United States of America. This could not have happened as easily under Trump’s watch, which is why I firmly believe those ultimately responsible for the massive, widespread voter fraud are far above the DNC or Democrats in general. This was a global plan to help usher in The Great Reset. I’m thoroughly convinced that is the case.

In the article below, we can celebrate the success of the documentary. But let’s not accept this as a real victory. It’s a seed that has been planted, but only if real action results from this documentary and the seed of justice grows to something bigger can we say it was worthy of true celebration. Otherwise, it’s just an interesting confirmation for those who already believe the election was stolen. Unless we get skeptics to see the movie, we’re just celebrating a minor victory in our echo chamber with no tangible benefits that come from it.

In other words, share the documentary and encourage those you know to watch it. Here’s the article on the news from Reclaim The Net:

“2000 Mules,” the first Dinesh D’Souza documentary to be launched on the free speech video sharing platform Rumble and its subscription platform Locals, grossed over $1 million in less than 12 hours.

Rumble, 2000 Mules’ gross sales, which began on Saturday, May 7 at noon, are good enough to put it in the estimated box office top ten for the weekend of May 6 to May 8.

Locals President Assaf Lev said: “Supporting creative independence is core to our values, and we are thrilled to offer creators a new way to distribute and sell movies independently.”

“The success of ‘2000 Mules’ on Rumble is a great sign for creators who do not want to be silenced or censored for their speech,” D’Souza added.

Rumble tweeted that Locals is “making history” with 2000 Mules and “proving that independent creators now have freedom and real choice.”

“We are no longer beholden to big tech and corporate media,” Rumble added.

Author and filmmaker D’Souza’s documentary focuses on alleged voter fraud and ballot stuffing during the 2020 US presidential election. These allegations and similar claims have been mass censored on many Big Tech platforms, including the world’s biggest video sharing platform YouTube which banned videos that allege “widespread fraud or errors” changed the 2020 US presidential election outcome more than a year ago.

Rumble and Locals, which are powered by Rumble’s cloud infrastructure, provided censorship protection for 2000 Mules and Rumble has vowed to allow “debate, discussion, challenges, opinion, and dialogue, even if one party feels that it’s wrong or incorrect.”

2000 Mules is included with annual subscriptions to D’Souza’s Locals community and it can also be purchased directly on D’Souza’s Locals page.

The movie can be streamed on Locals or Rumble which both have mobile apps and smart TV apps. Rumble’s smart TV app is available on Roku, Apple, Android, and Fire TV while Locals’ smart TV app is available for Android and Fire TV.

The successful release of 2000 is one of several milestones Rumble has reported this year.

Several big names, including the popular Brazilian podcaster Monark, have embraced the platform after facing Big Tech censorship. In his first two weeks, Monark racked up over 1.2 million views on his Rumble channel.

Rumble is also powering President Trump’s Truth Social platform which shot to the top of the US App Store charts days after migrating to Rumble Cloud.

And in the first quarter of 2022, Rumble reported new all-time high monthly active users (MAUs) and user engagement levels.

