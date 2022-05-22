New York City is retreating on vaccine mandates, but only out of dire necessity. As the nation’s largest city comes into the grips of a violent crime wave that includes mass shootings , there comes a report that the mayor plans to shelve the plan to fire thousands of police officers who either refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine or to report their status to their employer. The New York Post reported that the city’s vaccine mandate has been put on “pause.” The NYPD stands to lose nearly 5,000 cops and city employees if the mayor’s office stubbornly enforces the […]

