Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans said that the company is working on a way for consumers to track their carbon footprints. He made the remarks during a panel at the World Economic Forum annual meeting. Evans said, “we’re developing, through technology, an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint.” He explained that this would involve data pertaining to where and how people travel, as well as what they eat and consume on the platform. “So, individual carbon footprint tracker. Stay tuned, we don’t have it operational yet. But this is something that we’re working on,” he noted.Evans said, […]

