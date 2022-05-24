Priscilla Hurley was first exposed to abortion while she was still in her mother’s womb. She survived an abortion when her mother was four months pregnant. As a young woman, Hurley had two abortions herself before she began working at an abortion clinic. “[I]n a really twisted way, I was trying to help women,” Hurley says of her time working at the clinic. Hurley’s journey to the pro-life movement began after a near-death experience in a car crash and coming to faith in Christ.Today, she is a pro-life speaker and community support specialist for the Abortion Survivors Network . Hurley joins […]

