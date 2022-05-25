Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cruised to victory in the Arkansas GOP gubernatorial primary race on Tuesday. Sanders has secured around 83% of the vote with 98% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning. Sanders defeated former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn, who mounted a long shot bid for the GOP nomination in the primary. Chris Jones, a nuclear engineer and ordained minister, has secured the nomination from the Democrats and will be facing Huckabee Sanders in November. Sarah Huckabee Sanders secured the nomination of her former boss, Donald Trump, and focused her campaign largely […]

