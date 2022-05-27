State authorities, including the Texas Rangers, are investigating the Uvalde Police Department’s response to the Monday school shooting and considering whether officers responded quickly enough, according to a USA Today report. Reviews of law enforcement’s actions are common after events like mass shootings, but discrepancies between the various accounts of Monday’s events could heat up the investigation, sources familiar with the investigation told USA Today . Officers were present throughout the attack , with many standing in the parking lot during the 30-60 minute period in which the 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers, and they did […]

Read the rest of this story here: stream.org

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker