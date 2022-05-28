Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, who is competing in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, announced that she signed a pledge in support of banning assault weapons. Prior to making the announcement, people on social media had been expressing disapproval that Fried had not signed the pledge, but Fried said that she does not sign pledges — then after gun control activist David Hogg called for her to sign, she responded to him by announcing that she had signed the pledge. Ban Assault Weapons Now chair Gail Schwartz noted in a tweet on Thursday that Fried had […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.theblaze.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker