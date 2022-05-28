Joaquin Castro, keystone cop of wokester lefties who famously doxxed his own donors , got sucked into a hoax from a Twitter bozo claiming to be a member of a Uvalde massacre victim’s family, who was followed home by members of Texas governor Greg Abbott’s team and demanded that they pose in backdrop pictures on behalf of Abbott or they would be prosecuted. Please DM me if I can be helpful. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 26, 2022 I took a screen shot of the exchange when I saw it: It was fake as heck and easily blown apart […]

JD Rucker