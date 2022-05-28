A majority of Americans disapprove of mail-order abortion pills according to the latest NPR/PBS News Hour Marist national poll just released. The data gathered in May of 2022 comes months after the Biden Food and Drug Administration (FDA) weakened important in-person safety requirements for obtaining the deadly pill regimen, allowing the pills to be permanently shipped by mail. The abortion pill is not medicine, but rather a deadly concoction of chemicals, which includes mifepristone and misoprostol, intended to end the life of a preborn baby. This latest survey of 1,304 adults, conducted May 9 through May 13, 2022, found that […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.liveaction.org

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker