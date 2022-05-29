AP Photo/Mary Schwalm Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko is doing something for women, and not the kind no one can define. The Republican has sponsored a “Women’s Bill of Rights” to provide ladies legal protection against gender ideology. “[T]here are important reasons,” H.Res.1136 asserts, “to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletes, prisons, domestic violence shelters, restrooms, and other areas, particularly where biology, safety, and privacy are implicated.”The initiative goes so far as to claim it knows what a woman is. As it turns out, such a creature is different than a man: [M]ales and females possess unique and immutable biological […]

Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker