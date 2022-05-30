Reymundo Loa Rodriguez An illegal alien, previously arrested for assault and theft, is now accused of drugging and raping a woman in Wichita Falls, Texas. Reymundo Loa Rodriguez, an illegal alien with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, was arrested and charged on May 19 after a woman called police and accused him of drugging and raping her. According to the woman, on May 19, Rodriguez told her to take a substance before he started touching her breasts and genitals. The woman said she told Rodriguez “No, quit” but that the man did not stop.At some point, the woman said […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com

