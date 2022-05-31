Mere hours after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law that protects nearly all preborn human beings in the state, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights announced that they will attempt to block the law from going into effect. The Oklahoma law, HB 4327, restricts abortion at fertilization, although it does contain several exceptions, and abortions are still allowed in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is in danger — though a medical procedure performed to save a mother’s life (not to kill the child) is not an abortion. Like the Texas Heartbeat Act, […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.liveaction.org

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker